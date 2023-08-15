South Jordan man shot girlfriend after she went to party without him, charges say

By Pat Reavy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — A South Jordan man was charged Tuesday with shooting his teen girlfriend in the leg because he was upset she was going to a party without him.

Fahd Mahdi, 18, is charged in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony.

The investigation began Aug. 6 about 2:30 a.m. when Salt Lake police were called to local hospital where a 17-year-old girl was being treated for a gunshot wound to her leg. The girl’s friends had driven her to the hospital.

The girl told police she was going to attend a party without her boyfriend, Mahdi, which upset him, according to charging documents. Mahdi allegedly told the teen that “if she went without him there would be trouble.”

The girl went to the party near 1400 S. Main without Mahdi, but he showed up a short time later. He demanded that she come and find him, police say. When the girl located Mahdi, “he threatened to hurt her and told her that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone,” according to the charges.

Later in the evening, the girl was sitting in the back seat of a friend’s car when Mahdi knelt next to her.

“(She) stated that Mahdi displayed a pistol, and she asked him if he had taken pictures with the gun. (She) reported that her ears started to ring, and she realized that she had been shot in the leg by Mahdi,” the charges allege.

The girl underwent surgery for a broken femur, police say. Mahdi was arrested at his home in South Jordan.

During a follow-up interview with detectives, “the victim reported a history of abuse between her and the defendant. The victim described their relationship as violent and abusive. She stated that (he) is very possessive of her and treats her like she is his property. The victim further stated that (Mahdi) is physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive toward her,” according to the charges.

Prosecutors have requested that Mahdi be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

