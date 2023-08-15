Explosive materials in New Jersey home caused blast that killed 2 men, 2 children, officials say

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire and explosion in New Jersey that killed two men and two young children earlier this month was caused by explosive materials found in the residence. The report issued Tuesday by Franklin Township police also said gas utilities have been ruled out as being “an attributable factor” for the Aug. 3 fire in Buena. It also said hundreds of pounds of chemicals and other materials found on the property are consistent with the production of commercial-grade fireworks, but it didn’t say if that was being done at the home. Authorities have identified the two children killed — a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — but said their names would not be released because of their ages. The bodies of two men remain unidentified.

