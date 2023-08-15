Coroner IDs victim of weekend shooting at east side Pueblo apartment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting homicide this past weekend at an apartment on the east side of Pueblo.

RELATED: One man dead in overnight shooting at Pueblo apartment complex

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they responded to an apartment complex at 45 Bonnymede Rd. just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning on a reported shooting and found a man dead at the scene.

That man has now been identified as 38-year-old Kieth Quinn of Pueblo. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call PPD dispatch at 719-553-2502, or detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com