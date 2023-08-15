Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Riggs to get a donation of body armor

CSPD
By
Published 10:03 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Riggs will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. 

According to the CSPD, K9 Rigg’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Jovi” and is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks. 

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content