Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Riggs to get a donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Riggs will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

According to the CSPD, K9 Rigg’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Jovi” and is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.