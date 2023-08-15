Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who were examining a stolen car for evidence made a surprising find: a kitten. Now they are looking for his owner. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Monday that the gray-and-white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle. The car collided with a police car during a chase Thursday. Officers were pursuing the car on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier. After the crash, six suspects fled but were soon arrested. The police department says it hopes someone recognizes the little feline and can help them reunite it with its owner.

