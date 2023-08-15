California judge charged in wife’s murder expected to appear in Los Angeles court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California judge charged with killing his wife during an argument while he was drunk is expected to appear in court. Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. Prosecutors want the court to impose new bail conditions such as having Ferguson wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport. The 72-year-old judge is free on $1 million bail. He was arrested Aug. 3 after his wife was found shot in their home. Authorities say Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff to say he had shot her. His lawyers have said it was an accident.

