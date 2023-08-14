Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) — A drenching storm has dropped several inches of rain in a short time in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues. Unconfirmed reports of up to 8 inches of rain fell Monday morning in Bollinger County. No injuries or deaths were reported, but campers had to be rescued when water inundated two campgrounds. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says rescue crews with boats were going door-to-door in the hardest-hit areas. High water also closed roads in several counties, including sections of U.S. 67. The First Baptist Family Life Center in neighboring Marble Hill was set up as a shelter for those flooded out of their homes.

