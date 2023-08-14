Typhoon approaches western Japan, threatening to bring heavy rain and high winds during holiday week

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon is approaching Japan’s main archipelago of Honshu, threatening to hit large areas of western and central Japan with heavy rain and high winds. It is affecting many people traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Lan was packing winds of up to 78 mph as it headed northwest over the Pacific Ocean south of Cape Shionomisaki in the central Japanese prefecture of Wakayama as of Monday evening. The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the region Tuesday morning, the JMA said.

