The investigation into the 2010 kidnapping and killing of a German banker’s wife is closed

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say that an investigation into the 2010 kidnapping and slaying of a German banker’s wife has been closed after failing to find a perpetrator in more than a decade. Maria Boegerl was taken from her home in Heidenheim in southwestern Germany. The kidnapper then contacted the woman’s husband, an executive with a local bank, and demanded a ransom of 300,000 euros ($328,000). The ransom money was left at the side of a highway as requested, but was never picked up. Three weeks later, Boegerl’s body was found. Prosecutors and police say the probe could be reopened at any time if new evidence emerges.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.