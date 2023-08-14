Skip to Content
Pueblo Parks and Rec teams up with Servicios de la Raza for backpack and school supply giveaway

Published 5:48 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Most kids are returning to school now and more generous donors in Pueblo are coming through big time for students in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Parks and Rec Department teamed up with Servicios de la Raza this past weekend to hand out 400 new backpacks that were full of school supplies.

The event on Sunday was a huge hit with families and kids. Besides the backpack/school supply giveaway, it featured games, snacks, and even on-site vaccinations and haircuts.

