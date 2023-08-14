Political leader in Ecuador is killed less than a week after presidential candidate’s assassination

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The unprecedented violence affecting Ecuador has claimed the life of another political leader, bringing the number of politics-related slayings within the last four weeks to three, including that of a presidential candidate. Monday’s fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, a local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the frontrunner in Sunday’s special presidential election and member of the same party. The shooting happened in the northern province of Esmeraldas. Briones was a political leader in the rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas. On Wednesday, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a political rally.

