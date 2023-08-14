New Orleans City Hall announces death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband, attorney Jason Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans says the husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell has died. Jason Cantrell’s death was announced Monday morning. Details, including the time and cause of his death were not included in the announcement from City Hall. Jason Cantrell was an attorney and the son of former New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell. He was a former a public defender. He served for a time in the city attorney’s office. Survivors include the couple’s daughter, RayAnn Cantrell.

