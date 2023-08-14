New Holland Family Restaurant to shut down after 25 years

By WGAL Staff

NEW HOLLAND, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

The New Holland Family Restaurant posted a message on its Facebook page, saying that after 25 years of business, their last day will be Aug. 31, 2023.

The owners, Gary and Ruthie, invited customers to come in and say their goodbyes and wish them a happy retirement. They posted the following letter to their customers as well:

“Customers,

“It has been 25 years since we opened the New Holland Family Restaurant. We have worked hard along with our wonderful employees to serve you and give you a good place to eat. You have stuck with us thru the good & bad times and fo that we will be forever grateful.

“With very mixed emotions we are announcing that we are closing the restaurant on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

“Many of you are almost like family to us and we will miss you greatly, but it is time for us to spend time with our family and enjoy life.

“Thanks so much to all of you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Greg and Ruthie.”

