Nevada Republicans will hold 2024 presidential caucuses on February 8

(CNN) — The Nevada Republican Party will hold its 2024 presidential caucuses on February 8, the party announced Monday.

That date makes Nevada the third GOP presidential nominating contest after the Iowa caucuses, which are scheduled for January 15, and the New Hampshire primary, which doesn’t yet have an official date, but is expected to take place after Iowa.

The South Carolina Republican primary will follow Nevada on February 24.

According to the state party, the Nevada caucuses will begin at 5 p.m. local time with absentee voting available only to active-duty military members and their dependents.

Nevada’s Republican caucus date is two days after the state-run presidential primary. Under a state law enacted in 2021, a primary contest will be held if more than one candidate files for the ballot. But even if it does happen, Nevada Republicans say they’ll use the results of the caucuses to allocate delegates.

Nevada Democrats will use the state-run primary to allocate their delegates.

