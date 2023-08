DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 43-year-old Colorado man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

According to the DOJ, Kevin Adamchack of Franktown knowingly aimed the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft and in its flight path on March 2, 2023. That aircraft was a Denver Police Department helicopter.

According to the DOJ, the FBI is the agency investigating the incident.