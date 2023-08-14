Ivy League football coaches praise conference’s stability (and wish they weren’t so alone)

BOSTON (AP) — There’s one college football conference sitting out the reshuffling going on among its big-money brethren: The Ivy League will start the season with the same eight members it has had since it formed in 1956. Brown coach James Perry says what’s going on in realignment is “lunacy.” Coaches in the academic-oriented Ivies say they remain true to what college sports were all about. And that means putting schoolwork before sports. Conference realignment has been going on for decades, but the pace accelerated this year with moves that bulldozed longtime league affiliations and the regional rivalries they fostered. The Ivy League remains an eight-school affiliation based on academics that predates the conference’s founding in 1956.

