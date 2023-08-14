Indonesian rescuers search for 7 people missing in waters of Aceh, including 4 Australians

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian search and rescue team is looking for seven people, including four Australian tourists, missing in the waters of Aceh after bad weather. The group was in a wooden speedboat that failed to arrive at its destination. A group in a second boat who had sheltered from the weather arrived safely at a resort in Pinang island. Rescuers were sending at least two rescue boats and a medical boat to the search area. Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries and boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

