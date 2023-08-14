Human remains found during search for missing teen

By Casey Robertson

BOULDER CREEK, California (KSBW) — Human remains have been found in the Santa Cruz mountains during the ongoing search for missing Santa Clara County Teenager Katherine Schneider.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff says the remains were found near Castle Rock State Park Saturday.

The 17-year-old was last seen driving away from her Saratoga home on July 5.

The identity of the person found has not been confirmed by the coroner, but in a post on Social Media, Schneider’s mother says the sheriff told the family the remains are Katherine’s.

