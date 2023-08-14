Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Human remains found during search for missing teen

By
Published 3:41 PM

By Casey Robertson

Click here for updates on this story

    BOULDER CREEK, California (KSBW) — Human remains have been found in the Santa Cruz mountains during the ongoing search for missing Santa Clara County Teenager Katherine Schneider.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff says the remains were found near Castle Rock State Park Saturday.

The 17-year-old was last seen driving away from her Saratoga home on July 5.

The identity of the person found has not been confirmed by the coroner, but in a post on Social Media, Schneider’s mother says the sheriff told the family the remains are Katherine’s.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content