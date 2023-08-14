How — and when — is best to donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires?

NEW YORK (AP) — The destruction and suffering caused by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii prompted many to immediately look for ways to help. However, experts say immediate donations may not be the most useful following a natural disaster like the Maui wildfires. They suggest waiting a week or two until needs are assessed and support lines have been established. But they know that some people will not be able to wait. For those, experts recommend donating to nonprofits based on Hawaii that have provided rapid response services in the past. Hawai’i Community Foundation has raised more than $17 million as of Friday for its Maui Strong Fund.

