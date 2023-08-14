Georgia court’s apparent error in early publishing of charges gives Trump opening to attack case

Donald Trump and his allies are already seizing on a document briefly posted on the Georgia court’s website suggesting the former president was charged hours before the grand jury handed down his indictment over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The apparent error gives Trump an opening to try to paint Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case as tainted and the criminal justice system as rigged against him. There is no evidence the grand jury process was somehow compromised, or that the document was intentionally leaked by prosecutors or court officials. But the court’s clerk did little to tamp down speculation, refusing to say how the erroneous filing got online.

