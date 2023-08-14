Family questions fatal police shooting of man after chase in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Relatives are raising questions about the police killing of a man who was trying to escape in a stolen car after an officer and police dog climbed in and the dog attacked. Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General is investigating the West Hartford police shooting of Mike Alexander-Garcia. His relatives and their lawyers said Monday that they believe it wasn’t justified. The attorneys suggested the officer escalated the situation and didn’t give Alexander-Garcia clear instructions about how he could avoid being shot. West Hartford police haven’t immediately commented on the family’s contentions. The 34-year-old Alexander-Garcia was killed Aug. 8.

