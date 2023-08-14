Egypt, Jordan and Palestinian president slam Israel, say it’s fueling violence against Palestinians

CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt and Jordan, and the Palestinian president have slammed Israel, saying it was fueling chaos and violence in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as bloodshed surges between Israel and Palestinians. The condemnation came in a statement on Monday, released at the end of a three-way summit in the northern Egyptian city of el-Alamein that brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The three accused Israel of a number violations against Palestinians, including illegally withholding Palestinian money. Israel’s government did not immediately respond to the statement from the summit.

