Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stopping in the battleground state of Wisconsin to discuss how policies he calls “Bidenomics” are boosting the economy. It’s a trip on Tuesday timed one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic bill Biden signed into law. Biden’s visit to a state he narrowly won in 2020 also comes a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. Biden’s visit, his first since February, showcases the importance of Wisconsin in 2024. Wisconsin voted narrowly for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped to Democrat Biden in 2020.

