Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action

New guidance from the Biden administration urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on their campuses after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions. Colleges are safe to focus their recruiting in high minority areas, for example, and take steps to retain students of color who are already on campus, including by offering affinity clubs geared toward students of a certain race. The guidance says colleges can also consider how an applicant’s race has shaped their personal experience It also encourages them to consider ending policies known to stint racial diversity, including preferences for legacy students and the children of donors.

