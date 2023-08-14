American River salmon habitat project marks 13th effort in 15 years

By Mike TeSelle

CALIFORNIA (KCRA) — For the 13th time since 2008, the Water Forum is set to begin work on another project to create and enhance habitat along the American River for native salmon and steelhead trout.

The project is taking place at Upper River Bend at Ancil Hoffman Park. It involves placing roughly 30,000 cubic yards of clean gravel into the river to create the spawning and rearing habitat.

Crews plan to haul the gravel over a 22-day span but will limit in-river work to weekdays to avoid impacting weekend raft trips. Access to the river will be blocked from the construction area but the walking and bike path will be open.

Access to the Ancil Hoffman Golf Course and public parking should not be impacted.

