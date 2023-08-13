Pakistani security forces kill 2 insurgents in shootout after attack on a convoy
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces killed two insurgents in a shootout after a military convoy was attacked with small arms and hand grenades in the city of Gwadar in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The military made no mention of claims by the Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, that Sunday’s attack targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers accompanied by military vehicles. The military says there was no harm to civilians or security forces. Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for over two decades. Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Baluchistan have been targeted in the past by Baluch insurgents.