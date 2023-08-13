Norwegian climber says it would have been impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2

BERLIN (AP) — A record-setting Norwegian mountaineer has pushed back against claims that she could have done more to save a Pakistani porter who slipped off a narrow trail near the peak and died there after several hours. The circumstances of the porter’s July 27 death on K2 sparked ongoing controversy after drone footage appeared to show dozens of foreign climbers moving past him toward the peak. The Norwegian climber, Kristin Harila, said in an interview Sunday that she and her team tried for hours to save the porter, but that it would have been possible in the snowy conditions to bring him down the mountain safely.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and ZARAR KHAN Associated Press

