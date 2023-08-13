North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.