Kylian Mbappé reinstated into PSG’s first-team squad after ‘positive talks’ with the club

(CNN) — Kylian Mbappé has been reinstated into the Paris Saint-Germain first-team after being frozen out of the squad during its preseason tour of Japan, amid his ongoing transfer saga.

The Frenchman watched from the stands as his team drew 0-0 against Lorient in its first league game of the season Saturday.

The 24-year-old has been training separately from the first team while his standoff with the club rumbles on.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning,” PSG said in a statement on Sunday.

Despite publicly declaring he wanted to stay in Paris for the upcoming 2023/24 season, Mbappé was said to be unhappy in the French capital and, according to multiple reports in June, he informed PSG that he would not be extending his contract earlier this year.

In July, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that the club would not let the superstar leave for free and, as a result, PSG issued Mbappé with an ultimatum; sign a new contract or be sold.

Mbappé then spurned a meeting and contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, after it was reportedly ready to smash the world record transfer fee and pay $332 million (€300 million) for the French striker.

The proposed deal would reportedly have included a staggering $775 million salary packet.

Mbappé has also continued to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He was on the verge of signing for the Spanish giant last year before rejecting a move in favor of a contract extension at PSG.

It’s not yet clear whether Mbappé will sign a new deal at the club. CNN reached out to PSG for comment but did not receive a response.

