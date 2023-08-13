Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese emergency agency says the death toll from a mudslide that struck a village on the outskirts of the western Chinese city of Xi’an has risen to 21 and rescuers are still looking for six missing people. The Xi’an Emergency Management Bureau said the mudslide and a flash flood Friday evening also damaged a highway and knocked out power to some 900 households. Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops. The government earlier reported 142 people were killed by flooding and landslides in July.