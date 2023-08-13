5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes and damages 12 others

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including an adolescent, were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Plum Borough police chief Lanny Conley said Sunday the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to hospitals, where one person remained in critical condition while the other two were released. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues. The cause of the blast remains under investigation by the county fire marshal, but officials warn that it could take months or even years.

