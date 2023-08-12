At least 10 killed in southwest Congo as intercommunal violence worsens over land rights and taxes

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local authorities say a militia armed with guns and machetes killed at least 10 people in southwest Congo on Friday, in worsening intercommunal violence. A provincial government spokesperson said members of the Mobondo armed group attacked villagers, burned homes, and kidnapped residents of the Ipongi village south of the capital Kinshasa. This comes a year after tensions flared between Teke and Yaka communities over land rights and customary taxes. Human Rights Watch says the fighting killed 300 people and displaced tens of thousands between June 2022 and March 2023. Conflict in Congo’s southwest is often overlooked given the scope and severity of violence and humanitarian need in the northeast of the country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.