Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan higher education official says universities are ready to welcome back female students but the Taliban supreme leader has to give the order for their return first. The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. The official said Saturday the Taliban leader ordered universities to close so they did. When the leader says they are open for women, they will open, he said. The country’s higher education minister said in December the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.