3 unaccounted for after house explosion that destroyed 3 homes, damaged at least 12 others

Published 11:57 AM

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people are unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Allegheny County officials said three people were taken to hospitals after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough of Plum. County spokesperson Amie Downs said emergency responders reported people trapped under debris after one house apparently exploded and two others were engulfed in flames. Crews from at least 18 fire departments were working to douse the flames with the help of water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

