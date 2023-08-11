Video shows deadly end to Connecticut police chase as officer shoots man in vehicle

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Body-camera video released by authorities shows a Connecticut police officer fatally shooting a car theft suspect inside a moving vehicle while a police dog is attacking the suspect, who screams for help. Tuesday’s shooting of Mike Alexander-Garcia by West Hartford Police Officer Andrew Teeter is under investigation by Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General. The office released surveillance, dashboard and body-camera video of the fatal encounter on Friday. According to a report, Teeter fired several shots at Alexander-Garcia during a struggle inside a sport utility vehicle. Teeter suffered a broken rib and head lacerations.

