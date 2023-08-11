US appeals court dismisses motion challenging permits for natural gas pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has granted a motion to dismiss a challenge to construction permits for a controversial natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia after Congress mandated that the project move forward. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday sided with lawyers from Mountain Valley Pipeline. The company wanted to dismiss challenges to the project by environmental groups. The U.S. Supreme Court last month allowed construction to resume. But work had been blocked by the 4th Circuit, even after Congress ordered the project’s approval as part of a bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill in June.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.