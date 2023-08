BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springfield Police Department came to the rescue Thursday night, as they retrieved a dog stuck in a tree.

The dog's name is Bailey, and he most likely jumped up into the tree and was too scared to get himself down.

Annette Deen

Thanks to the Springfield officers, Bailey was reunited with her family and was welcomed with lots of hugs. The family was calling the officers superheroes after the daring rescue!