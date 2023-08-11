Security guard found not guilty in on-duty fatal shot reacting to gun fight by Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has found a security guard not guilty of charges in a 2018 fatal shooting outside the Nashville restaurant where he was working. The verdict Friday came in a second-degree murder trial against Nathan Glass that hinged on whether he was justified to fire at Deangelo Knox, who was involved in a shootout outside the The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden. Prosecutors contended that Knox was on foot out of his car, fleeing assailants in another vehicle and fighting for his life when Glass inched the restaurant’s door open and shot Knox. Glass’s attorneys said he was following through on his duty as a security guard to protect himself and others.

