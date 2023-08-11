Maui fires: IL Red Cross volunteer leaving for Hawaii to respond to disaster

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — A volunteer from the Chicago Chapter of the Red Cross left on a flight Friday morning from Midway to Maui to respond to the disaster on the island.

Paul Bamman of south suburban Frankfurt is heading to Maui right now…with those fires still burning.

Bamman is the first Red Cross of Chicago volunteer to head to the Hawaiian Island. He said he’s ready to make a difference on Maui.

“We are there to support them on the worst day of their lives,” Bamman said.

With his suitcase in tow, Bamman got ready to begin his long journey to fire-stricken Maui from Midway Airport. The veteran Red Cross volunteer is anxious to get to work.

“I give 100 percent, but I actually come home with a great feeling of satisfaction,” Bamman said.

Though this is his first trip to Hawaii, Bamman has responded to natural disasters across the country for the Red Cross since 2018, including hurricanes in south Louisiana, tornadoes in Illinois and Kentucky and wildfires in California.

“Until you’re boots on the ground standing on the ground in a disaster area where you turn 360 and all you see is total devastation, it impacts you,” Bamman said.

Bamman said he’s prepared to be on Maui for at least three weeks, but will be staying longer if necessary.

He will be helping out with shelter logistics, making sure those hit hardest by this wildfire get the tender loving care they deserve.

“Some people really need a hug,” Bamman said. “And maybe it’s a five minute hug. Other people just need to spend 30 minutes sitting down with somebody.”

His heart for others makes you want to drop what you’re doing to help out.

Bamman said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with Red Cross volunteers from across the country on Maui.

