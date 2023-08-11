Massachusetts man pleads guilty to bomb threat aimed at then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to sending threats two years ago to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs when she was the secretary of state. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that 38-year-old James Clark entered a guilty plea to one count of sending a communication containing a bomb threat to an election official. Prosecutors say Clark, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, sent a message through an online form maintained by the Secretary of State’s election department. He warned Hobbs she had to resign or an explosive device would be detonated in her personal space. Clark will be sentenced in October. He faces up to five years in prison.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.