Jason Momoa ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by Maui fires

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of Hawaii’s biggest stars is expressing support in the midst of the lethal wildfires in Maui.

Actor Jason Momoa has been posting on his verified Instagram account about the tragedy, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and massive destruction on the island.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the caption reads on one of Momoa’s posts, which reposted information from the community organization ‘Āina Momona.

Momoa, who was born in in Honolulu, also reposted information that included a locator list for those searching for their loved ones.

In his Instastories, the “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star reposted information from organizations that are aiding in the disaster.

One repost advised people to not book hotel stays there at the moment.

“The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels in other part [sic] of Hawaii to house displaced residents,” the post originally from ‘Āina Momona reads. “Survivors are the priority.”

Momoa is a frequent booster of Hawaiian organizations that support its culture, environment and social activism.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.