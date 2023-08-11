Investigation after explosion destroys Denver quadplex

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway in Denver after an explosion destroyed a quadplex Thursday evening.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the explosion happened in the 400 block of S. Lincoln St. One person was taken to a hospital and one dog died.

Power and Gas have been shut off to the area and the residents of eight units have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting in finding them housing.

The scene of the explosion is being turned over to the Denver Police Department.