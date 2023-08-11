Skip to Content
News

Investigation after explosion destroys Denver quadplex

By
Updated
today at 5:33 PM
Published 4:48 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway in Denver after an explosion destroyed a quadplex Thursday evening.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the explosion happened in the 400 block of S. Lincoln St. One person was taken to a hospital and one dog died.

Power and Gas have been shut off to the area and the residents of eight units have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting in finding them housing.

The scene of the explosion is being turned over to the Denver Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content