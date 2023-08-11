Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle, killing a woman. Authorities say deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola on Friday found the woman fatally shot. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the suspect was taken into custody a short time later. A spokeswoman for Home Depot says the woman was a third-party contractor. No further details were immediately provided.