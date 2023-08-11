Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest admits he committed acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias has plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says the 68-year-old pastor lavished gifts and attention on an 11-year-old before taking him on a beach vacation to Florida in November 2020. There, FBI officials say he tried to sexually assault the child and behaved in other sexually inappropriate ways. Gonzales-Farias faces 10 years to life in prison.

