ASPCA, police rescue 130+ dogs, cows from property outside Dallas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KTVT) — Almost 150 dogs and several cows are receiving treatment, rescued from a “cruel situation” on a property roughly 30 miles southwest of Dallas.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASCPA) is in Ellis County, helping the Midlothian Police Department rescue nearly 150 dogs and cows.

When investigators arrived at the property, they found more than 130 adult dogs and puppies with little access to fresh water and food and no way to escape the extreme heat.

According to the report, several dogs were kept in a shed-like structure without light or air circulation. The temperature inside the “shed” was over 110 degrees and had elevated levels of ammonia.

The ASCPA said the dogs had “soiled, matted coats,” some were underweight and suffered from “untreated medical issues that require immediate veterinary attention.”

Authorities also removed several cows that couldn’t access proper food or water, lacked adequate care for their hooves, and showed signs of intestinal parasites.

Dead dogs were also found on the property.

“This is likely the worst animal neglect case I have seen. The City of Midlothian Animal Services team has worked hard to address this situation, but the number of animals in need of care greatly exceeds our capabilities,” said Midlothian Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Scott Brown. “Our Animal Services team, along with our Criminal Investigations Division, was able to partner with the ASPCA and attain the resources that were necessary to alleviate our community of this nuisance. We simply could not have handled this case in a timely manner without the services of the ASPCA.”

Animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected by the ASPCA and the Midlothian Police Department.

The Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is also providing short-term shelter for the animals until the ASPCA can relocate them to a recovery center for ongoing treatment and care. The SPCA of Texas is also providing transport assistance to help safely relocate the animals.

