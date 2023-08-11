An Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank kills a Palestinian militant

TULKAREM, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say the Israeli military has stormed into a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, sparking a gunfight with Palestinian militants and killing a Palestinian man. The raid Friday into the Tulkarem refugee camp was the latest deadly Israeli military operation into Palestinian cities and towns. A monthslong surge of violence has escalated regional tensions, highlighted the weaknesses of the Palestinian Authority and helped fuel rising militancy in the restive occupied territory. The Israeli military said that Palestinians hurled explosive devices, fireworks and stones at troops, who fired back. The army said Palestinian gunmen also blocked the roads, opened fire and burned tires in the cramped alleys of the camp.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.