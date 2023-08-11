A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man has been arrested for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who ended up dying of complications from the procedure. Authorities said Friday that the man in Collier County was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the 61-year-old man has been charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license. The Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Her owners reached out to the man because she appeared to be having difficulty delivering puppies.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.