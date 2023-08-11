3 former GOP operatives to pay $50K for roles in a fake charity tied to E. Palestine derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three former Republican political operatives have agreed to pay over $50,000 in restitution and penalties for their roles in operating a fake charity tied to the East Palestine train derailment. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the settlement with Michael Peppel, Isaiah Wartman and Luke Mahoney. His investigation found Peppel co-founded and Wartman and Mahoney solicited for the Ohio Clean Water Fund. The probe found the scammers raised $149,000 for a local food bank, then kept all but $10,000. Peppel, Wartman and Mahoney have done political work for U.S. Reps. Bill Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik, respectively.