West African countries call to activate force ‘to restore constitutional order’ in Niger

(CNN) — West African leaders on Thursday ordered the activation of the regional group’s standby force, following a coup last month in Niger.

The force should be deployed “to restore constitutional order in the republic of Niger,” according to a statement read by Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

However, it was not immediately clear what such a deployment would entail. CNN is seeking clarification from ECOWAS.

Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month, when President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard. ECOWAS responded days later by enacting sanctions and issuing an ultimatum to the ruling military junta: stand down within a week or face a potential military intervention.

That deadline came and went on Sunday, August 6, without any change in the political situation. ECOWAS leaders have said their preference is to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis and would send in troops as a last resort.

Niger’s armed forces appeared to be preparing for possible military intervention this week, a military source told CNN. A convoy of about 40 pick-up trucks arrived in the capital at nightfall on Sunday evening, bringing troops from other parts of the country.

