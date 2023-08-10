Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt and overreaching
By SAM METZ, COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Family members of an armed Utah man who was killed by FBI agents after making threats against President Joe Biden are describing him as a gun enthusiast who was worried about “a corrupt and overreaching government.” The family insisted in a statement Thursday that Air Force veteran Craig Deleeuw Robertson would not have committed violence over political disagreements. Prosecutors depicted Robertson as radicalized in court documents that included threat-laced social media posts. Robertson was killed Wednesday, hours before the president landed in Utah to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital. In a post this week, Robertson said he was cleaning the dust off his sniper rifle in anticipation of Biden’s visit.